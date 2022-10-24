Lagos Govt. equips doctors on domestic, sexual violence victims’ support, reportage

As a measure to protect male and female victims of domestic and sexual violence in Lagos, the State Government has put doctors drawn across the 52 Local Governments and Local Council Development Area (LCDA) through process and procedures to aid their ability in supporting victims and escalating their cases in their medical facility to appropriate agencies in Lagos.

The medical experts would after the training be providing clinical support to the victims, particularly children, that may have been abused as well as educate them to support available for them and measures to seek justice in the state.

These three-day training on prevention and management of sexual assaults cases was put together by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), to further sensitize all stakeholders in the state on their role to prevent and manage domestic, sexual and other gender-based violence cases.

The Executive Secretary, DSVA, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, in an interview with newsmen, described the training aim as basically to equip as well as making the doctors mandate reporters in their respective medical facilities across Lagos.

Vivour-Adeniyi noted that the training by the state government through DSVA would be boosting awareness level among Lagosians so as to enlighten everyone on why the rape culture must be do away with.

She stated with more awareness and training programmes embarked upon by the agency was targeted at changing peoples’ mindset and how they respond to victims of domestic and sexual violence when they needed help.

“We are increasing awareness about the issue so that people can become more enlightened and respond to victims whenever cases of domestic and sexual violence occur within their communities appropriately especially when survivors have gotten the courage to report”.

The executive secretary stressed that the doctors, who would be serving as responders through their services in the medical facilities would be required “to pass the right information which would be critical in survivor’s way to justice”.

According to her, part of their assignment would be to debrief victims, provide psycho-social support and others as well as information about the relevant actions that could be activated for survivors in the state.

“So, what we will be having in Lagos will be medical experts serving as mandated reporters especially when it comes to children that have been sexually abused in the society.

“They also have the duty to inform the survivor of their right and different basic support available for them to access justice, what to expect.“So the doctors, aside from providing clinical support for survivors, play a very critical role in ensuring that the survivors are comfortable enough and are able to speak their truth as well as be firm on their way to justice”.

