Lagos govt. equips 300 teachers on problem-solving skills, others

In a move to transform its education sector, the Lagos State Government has begun the training of 300 public secondary school teachers on critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

The training, aimed at enhancing their teaching methodology, is part of the government’s effort to equip them with the necessary tools to produce students who can compete globally.

This skills development which took effect at the 2-day building workshop for teachers on grade levels 12-14, will also help the educators, develop the zeal to keep pace with the demands of 21st-century teaching and learning,

During the event which kicked off on Tuesday, at the TSSDC, Owutu, Ikorodu, the state Teaching Service Commission Chairman, Victoria Peregrino, disclosed that there is a paradigm shift in the teaching techniques, which teachers must be abreast with as they evolve if they must succeed in the teaching profession.

According to Peregrino, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s led administration is determined and committed to continually train and retrain teachers at all levels to meet the ever-evolving teaching challenges in the 21st-century education system.

“The Lagos State Government recognizes the need to continually train teachers because experts in the educational fields have warned that today’s classroom may lack many of the in-demands 21st-century critical thinking teaching skills not covered in traditional curriculum hence teachers need to be properly and adequately prepared with these critical thinking skills to be able to compete with their global counterparts or even in their various schools and communities”

” today’s training therefore will explore to promote creative critical thinking skills that teachers need to focus on to be able to sustain the Education and Technology pillar of the THEMES+ agenda of this administration,” she added.

She encouraged participants at the capacity building workshop to continue seeking knowledge beyond the workshop, in order to stay relevant and up-to-date in their field.

While appreciating Sanwo-Olu, for his strong commitment to transforming education in Lagos State with the empowerment of teachers through various capacity development programs, Peregrino noted that such capacity-building workshops are expected to up-scale and enhance proper integration of teachers at all levels.

Also present at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Teaching Service Commission, Oyekan-Ismaila Adebopo, in her welcome address, said the initiative titled “Assessment And Evaluation: Designing Assessment That Promotes Critical Thinking And Problem Solving For Experienced Level Teachers (GLs 13-14), is intended to stimulate and equip teachers on how to design assessment that promote values amongst the students in public secondary school.

“The importance of critical thinking and problem-solving in the education sector cannot be overemphasized. It helps to navigate complex situations and adapt to changing circumstances in personal and professional lives as well as enable us to make informed choices by assessing and evaluating options and their potential consequences ”

“As instructors, the development and agility of your critical thinking faculty geared towards inspiring the next generation of learners, who by extension, are tomorrow’s leaders and nation builders, will no doubt influence the world positively. I, therefore urge you to put extra effort in paying attention to details as well as to cascade lessons learned for the betterment of our students. This is the only way we can give back to the State Government and the society at large ” Adebopo said.

Meanwhile, the Commission Board members at the workshop, Abiodun Gbamgboye, Kafayat Ajenifuja, and Abimbola Idowu advised the participants not to be left behind in the new critical thinking creative world order if they must excel in the teaching profession noting that there is the reward for hard work.

They further advised the teachers to be diligent in their approach,

carefully absorbing the training content and leveraging the opportunities presented to enhance their professional development.”