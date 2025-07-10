Lagos Govt. equips 1500 teachers on classroom management skills

In a bid to achieve better education standards, the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission has kicked off a three-day induction programme for newly recruited 1500 teachers, equipping them with skills required to manage classrooms effectively in schools.

It added that the training is to give the teachers skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in their roles in Lagos.

The programme, with the

Declaring the induction program theme “Leading Learning in a Fast Evolving World,” open, the Chairman, Lagos State House Of Assembly Committee On Establishment, Trainings, Pension and Public Service, Oladele Ajayi, stated that the program is part of a broader effort to improve the quality of education in Lagos State and ensure that students receive effective instruction.

Ajayi noted that the Induction program is a veritable process to equip, re-orientate and reinforce the capabilities of calibre of teachers in Schools with emphasis on the ethics and ethos of modern techniques of teaching.

Reminding the inductees of their role, Ajayi said “Your role as educator is to be a key change agent that will be remembered for shaping future leaders. You must embrace technology, which has become a very strong inevitable tool in our daily lives in improving the quality of teaching and learning in our Schools. With technology, we can think locally and act globally”.

He urged them to develop the penchant for continuous learning to keep pace with the demands of the School system and master the daily and increasing requirements of the School and Students’ development.

Also speaking at the opening ceremony held at the Lagos State Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Ikeja, on Wednesday, TESCOM Chairman, Victoria Peregrino, highlighted the focus of the program aimed at addressing key issues in Lagos post-primary schools.

Peregrino emphasized the importance of continuous learning for educators. She encouraged the inductees to keep pace with the evolving demands of the school system and adapt to the growing needs of students in a globalized world.

She said further “As Professionals teachers, you all must understand that you role in nation building is very important. You have found yourselves in the most important profession because you all are to build other professionals. You are to impart knowledge and new ideas to your students. Their future depend on your efforts. Whatever you impart to them will impact greatly impacts in their conducts, personal lives and by extension, the society at large.”

She expressed her gratitude to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his commitment to improving the standard of education in the state by aligning with the state’s T.H.E.M.S+ development agenda.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of TESCOM, Bopo Oyekan-Ismaila, explained the significance of the state-wide induction programme.

She described it as a crucial platform for successful teachers who had undergone rigorous screening to be exposed to contemporary issues in school administration.

She said that teacher development is crucial to improving student outcomes and achieving the collective educational goals in the State.

Oyekan-Ismaila reminded them of their roles as mentors and agents of change whose impact will be felt far beyond the classroom.

She urged the newly recruited teachers to actively participate in the induction program and view themselves as policy drivers in achieving the state agenda for education.

The program involves 1,500 newly recruited teachers, reflecting the state’s commitment to strengthening its teaching workforce.

The induction program holding simultaneously at three different centers is a collaborative effort between TESCOM and Nurture House Consulting, highlighting the value of external expertise in teachers development.