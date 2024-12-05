Lagos Govt. enrolls 1.3M residents on health insurance

In a concerted push to ensure accessible, affordable, and equitable healthcare for all residents, the Lagos State Government has said it is strengthening drive towards universal health coverage through the Lagos State Health Scheme – Ilera-Eko.

Speaking at a Media Parley as part of activities marking the Y2024 Universal Health Coverage (UHC), the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, noted that since the enactment of the Lagos State Health Scheme Law in 2015, the state has significantly advanced toward its UHC goals.

She disclosed that over 1.3million residents have been enrolled on the ILERA EKO scheme, which offers comprehensive healthcare coverage for residents. She underscored the government’s dedication to making healthcare a fundamental right rather than a privilege.

“Universal Health Coverage is not just a global ideal; it is a fundamental human right,” Dr. Zamba stated. She emphasized that investing in health translates to strengthening the backbone of society, ensuring a more productive workforce, and fostering national resilience.

Dr. Zamba shared insights into the growth of the scheme, the enhanced enrolment process, and public awareness campaigns designed to simplify access to healthcare services, stating that the scheme recently expanded its benefits package to address the evolving health needs of Lagosians.

While lauding the state’s partnership with healthcare providers across Lagos, ensuring enrollees receive quality and comprehensive care, the Permanent Secretary noted that Governor Sanwo-Olu’s recent Executive Order, domesticating the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Act, mandates enrolment in ILERA EKO for all Lagos residents, reinforcing the state’s commitment to UHC.

She noted that LASHMA is poised to embark on massive public awareness campaigns to drive compliance with the mandatory health insurance law. “Plans are also underway to leverage technology, expand the healthcare provider network, and maintain high-quality service delivery”, she said.

Dr. Zamba solicited the support of journalists in amplifying awareness about ILERA EKO. “Your platforms are vital in educating the public and ensuring that every Lagos resident understands their role in achieving UHC,” Zamba urged.

Head of Planning, Research, Monitoring, and Evaluation at LASHMA, Mrs. Adetoro Tayo-Adetoro, provided further insights into the achievements of the ILERA EKO scheme. She highlighted its affordability, accessibility, and extensive provider network, which includes both public and private healthcare facilities across all Local Government Areas.

“ILERA EKO ensures that no Lagosian is left behind,” Tayo-Adetoro noted, referencing the recent Executive Order mandating enrollment in the scheme for all residents. She noted the directive aligns with the National Health Insurance Authority Act of 2022, strengthening the state’s health equity drive.

She added LASHMA in a bid to simplify enrollment, has embarked on innovative initiatives including partnerships with the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA). “This collaboration allows residents to register for ILERA EKO at any of LASRRA’s 62 outlets statewide, enhancing access to healthcare services”, she said.

“Another breakthrough initiative is the “Drug Access Expansion,” piloted in April 2024. This allows enrollees to access prescribed medications at over 300 community pharmacies, ensuring convenience and continuity of care”, she said.

Tayo-Adetoro explained that the Eko Social Health Alliance (EKOSHA) remains a pivotal intervention forvulnerable groups. “Through this initiative, indigent residents gain access to free or heavily subsidized healthcare, bridging the gap for underserved populations”, she said..

Tayo-Adetoro lauded the progress made so far but noted that achieving UHC requires sustained efforts. “Health for all is not just a slogan; it is a commitment. Together, we can make it a reality.”

The parley concluded with a call to action for all residents to enroll in ILERA EKO and actively participate in building a healthier Lagos. As Lagos State marks UHC Day 2024, the ILERA EKO scheme stands as a testament to the government’s unwavering resolve to transform healthcare delivery, ensuring no one is left behind.