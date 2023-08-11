Lagos Govt. engages transport unions on buses fare adjustments

Following concerns raised by Lagosians on transport operators’ compliance with the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive on the downward review of buses fares, the Lagos State Government has engaged branch chairmen under the Parks and Garages and commercial bus operators, to ensure they totally comply with the measure introduced to cushion petroleum subsidy removal effects on commuters across the state.

The government said that the engagement was to ensure total compliance after discovering that 60 percent of the operators have complied with the directives designed to mitigate the harsh effect of petrol subsidy removal on residents in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of transportation, Gbolahan Toriola, who led a team of directors, to visit major parks on Thursday and assess level of compliance by the transporters in the state.

Toriola, who was represented by Olasunkanmi Ojowuro, disclosed that the engagement of commercial drivers popularly called Danfo drivers was to achieve total compliance after a thorough investigations showed that only 60 per cent of stakeholders’ adhered to the governor’s directive on palliatives for Lagosians.

Sanwo-Olu had mandated all state-owned buses as well as the commercial buses (yellow buses) to reduce fares by 50 percent and 25 percent respectively, to mitigate the impact of subsidy removal on commuters.

The permanent secretary disclosed that the government through the Ministry would embark on more sensitization, to ensure maximum compliance by operators of all mode and means of transportation in Lagos.

While stressing the need for yellow buses to comply with the Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages announcement of a reduction in the union park tickets for drivers from N800 to N600, he urged that they should ensure that the downward adjustment reflect on their fare charges.

Toriola further emphasized the need for Transport unions to monitor drivers under their units and branches to ensure they fully adhere to the directive.

He also urged them to monitor commuter buses within their zones, not to disrupt traffic flow.

Responding, Chairman, Branch U unit, Iyana Ipaja, Alimosho Local Government, Musiliu Disu, explained that the level of compliance at their park is impressive.

The unions expressed their commitment to continue monitoring their members for improved compliance.

