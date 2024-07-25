Lagos Govt. engages stakeholders on Lekki E-call up benefits, penalties

In preparation for the commencement of the e-call up system on the Lekki-Epe corridor on 1st August, the Lagos State Government has intensified engagement with stakeholders’ on the project’s implementation around the corridor.

The government also educated the truck owners on benefits attached to the policy and possibly penalties for defaulters along the corridor.

The engagement between the government and the stakeholders was held yesterday in Ikeja with both parties spending several minutes to go through the policy.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, during the engagement, reeled out importance of the initiative to the government drive to ensure seamless traffic flow in the Lekki-Epe corridor.

Osiyemi urged Stakeholders present to disseminate the commencement information to their respective teams.

He highlighted the Lekki-Epe zone as a major investment hub and affirmed the State Government’s commitment to preventing its deterioration.

The Commissioner emphasized that the collaboration of all Stakeholders is essential for the initiative’s success.

He also stated that the State Government has zero tolerance for non-compliance, and enforcement will be stringent.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa encourage full Stakeholders’ collaboration in replicating the success of the e-call up system in Apapa on Lekki-Epe zone.

Permanent Secretary, Olawale Musa, expressed gratitude to the Stakeholders for their commitment to the e-call up project and urged them to ensure its success.

He assured that Traffic Enforcement Personnel would be on the ground to carry out full enforcement and ensure compliance.

Stakeholders contributed meaningfully to the meeting and assured their commitment to the initiative’s success.