Lagos Govt. engages schoolchildren on drugs, cultism negative impact 

Worried by the increasing rate of substance intake among youths and unwholesome fraternity, the Lagos State Government has started engaging schoolchildren to inculcate in them reasons to avoid taking drugs and participating in cultism.

To fast-track the message delivery, the state government delegation led by the Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli- Balogun, has started visiting schools on behalf of the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to deliver the message to them.

During the engagements, yesterday, Alli-Balogun enjoined students to stay away from anyone or activity that encourages the use of drugs, cultism, and all other vices capable of derailing their journey in life.

Addressing students in Epe axis during an unscheduled inspection of schools in the area, he warned the students to reject cultism and to face their education so they can become better students with a brighter future.

He encouraged them to concentrate and come tops in their studies and by extension become shining stars where the Nation and Society will always look out for them.

Some of the schools visited by the Commissioner during the tour include Lagos State Junior and Senior Model College Igbonla, Epe, Adesowon Junior and Senior Grammar School Ilara Epe, and Saint Patrick Junior and Secondary Grammar School, Eredo.

The Commissioner commended the school administrators and teachers for their dedication and encouraged them to put in their best for the best of the students and the State Government.

