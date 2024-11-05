Lagos Govt. engages residents on truck Call-Up system benefits

As part of efforts to enhance traffic management and alleviate congestion in the Ibeju-Lekki corridor, the Lagos State Government has embarked on an engagement drive to educate residents on the benefits of the truck Call-Up system, particularly around the Free Trade Zone area



The government said the implementation of the E-Call-Up System will help optimize heavy vehicular movement by scheduling and regulating their access within the axis, thereby reducing congestion and minimizing delays.



This development was discussed during a stakeholders meeting convened by the state government in partnership with the Ibeju-Lekki Local Government and Lekki Local Council Development Area (LCDA) to address the growing concerns over safety risks and traffic gridlocks of fuel tankers and other articulated vehicles operating along the Free Trade Zone Axis.



While addressing the stakeholders, Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa Hon. Giwa emphasized the state’s commitment to collaborating with enforcement agencies for a seamless E-Call-Up System implementation, aimed at enhancing traffic flow.



He also noted that industries within the Free Trade Zone have already adopted the system and encouraged the community to follow suit.



Earlier during the event, Engr. Abdulahi Olowa and Engr. Rasak Bamidele Kasali, Executive Chairmen of Ibeju-Lekki LGA and Lekki LCDA respectively, stressed the need for collaboration in developing effective strategies for traffic decongestion.



The event which brought together industry stakeholders, transport operators, and community leaders was focused on the roles of stakeholders in adhering to traffic guidelines and reducing road obstructions.



Industry stakeholders, including representatives from the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), and the Suppliers Association, expressed their commitment to working with the government to resolve the traffic issues.



The representatives also identified key challenges, such as inadequate infrastructure, poor road conditions, and non-compliance with traffic regulations.