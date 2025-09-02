Lagos Govt engages residents for building regulation enforcement

In a bid to strengthen building safety and regulatory compliance, the Lagos State Government, through its Building Control Agency (LASBCA), has introduced a new initiative to engage residents in monitoring and enforcing construction standards across the state.

The initiative, Certified Accreditors Scheme, empowers accredited private professionals to support LASBCA in identifying violations, conducting site inspections, and ensuring that building projects adhere to approved regulations.

The scheme was introduced during a stakeholders’ engagement forum held on Lagos Island, where the agency met with community leaders, developers, and professionals in the built environment to explain the objectives and operational framework of the initiative.

Speaking at the event on Tuesday, the District Head of Lagos Island East, Sumonu Rafiu, emphasized that Certified Accreditors will complement LASBCA’s enforcement activities by working closely with the agency to monitor developments and report infractions.

“The accreditors will be equipped with uniforms, ID cards, and helmets to distinguish them from unauthorized personnel,” Rafiu said, urging residents to demand proper identification before allowing any official access to their sites.

On her part, the District Head of Lagos Island West, Maria Owolabi, described the initiative as part of the state’s broader reforms in urban development and building safety.

Owolabi noted that fostering active collaboration between the government and residents is not just beneficial but essential to achieving a safer, more resilient built environment, where construction practices are transparent, accountable, and aligned with regulatory standards.

The Lagos Island Local Government Chairman, Taiwo Oyekan, who was represented by the Head of Engineering Department, Ojora, pledged support for the initiative and encouraged stakeholders to work hand-in-hand with LASBCA and the Certified Accreditors to ensure a collapse-free Lagos.

While the initiative was largely welcomed, some residents raised concerns about affordability, accountability, and the potential for abuse of power.

In response, LASBCA assured that the scheme would operate under strict guidelines, with transparent processes and disciplinary measures for misconduct.

The forum also provided a platform for stakeholders to share their experiences and challenges with building regulation compliance, including issues of illegal developments, overcrowding, and poor structural integrity.

Meanwhile, LASBCA reaffirmed its commitment to continuous engagement, stressing that collaboration with the public is key to building a safer, more sustainable Lagos.