Lagos Govt. engages principals, teachers on child protection policy enforcement

In a bid to ensure that heads of schools and teachers protect schoolchildren under their care, the Lagos State Government has educated administrators of the learning facilities on the need for enforcement of its safeguarding and child protection policy within the schools across the state.

It said that the protection of schoolchildren is paramount and that everyone administering schools in the state must ensure that the policy is replicated and strictly enforced.

The principals, heads of schools, and school administrators were engaged during a one-day sensitization program, which was held at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa

During the programme put together by Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) and the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), the over 400 participants drawn from Education District 6 were enlightened on why the government took the decision and put through on how they could ensure the policy implementation.

Addressing the participants, the Executive Secretary of DSVA, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, disclosed that most child abuses occur within families and communities, children also experience abuse and exploitation in organisations that provide them with support and services.

According to her, research has shown that physical, emotional abuse and neglect in child-focused organisations and institutions are less systematic and usually unplanned, as it stems from poor conditions, bad work practices, and negligent management.

Vivour-Adeniyi, therefore, noted that it was mandatory for all child-centered institutions to adopt and ensure full implementation of a Safeguarding and Child Protection policy.

The Director-General of OEQA, Abiola Seriki- Ayeni, stressed the need for schools to recognize the role they play in ensuring the wellbeing and safety of children, especially as children spend a significant time of their day in school.

She urged participants to take advantage of the free online course “Introduction of Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy” which over 10 000 educators have successfully completed, encouraging those who haven’t taken the course to do so.

Also, at the sensitization programme, a child protection expert, Modupeola Adebmabo, while providing an overview of the Executive Order on Safeguarding and Child Protection programme, emphasizing critical measures schools should take in ensuring the safety of their students,

Some of the measures, Adebambo said include; safer recruitment procedures, adopting a safeguarding policy, having a designated safeguarding officer, and establishing reporting, recording, and feedback mechanisms.

Taiwo Akinlami, also an expert, on his part, gave an insight into what child’s rights entail, societal and cultural perceptions of children as well as norms and beliefs that encourage child abuse.

The issue of corporal punishment was also discussed, even as participants were reminded of the State Government’s No-Caning policy.

