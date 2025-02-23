Lagos Govt, Courts agree to speedy justice against rape, sexual violence

As part of its continuous campaign against sexual and Gender-Based violence, the Lagos State Government has engaged 60 magistrates to discuss effective strategies for prosecuting offenders and ensuring justice for survivors and victims.

The engagement, which was facilitated by the state’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), aimed to strengthen the capacity of magistrates to handle SGBV cases effectively and tackle the menace across the metropolis.

During the 2-day meeting that took place on Friday, the DSVA Executive Secretary, Titilola Viviour-Adeniyi, emphasized that the engagement serves as a platform to strengthen collaboration, share insights, and address the challenges that hinder the effective prosecution of SGBV cases in the state.

She added that the program will give the legal practitioner an opportunity to align strategies, enhance capacities, and reaffirm collective resolve to create a Lagos State where every individual can live free from fear and violence.

Viviour-Adeniyi, who stressed the concern of the state to quell the practice to the barest minimum, noted that the agency’s efforts to provide support services to survivors and victims would be futile without the judiciary’s commitment to ensuring justice.

While addressing the participants, she stated that the agency’s efforts depend on the role of the judiciary and pointed out magistrates as key players who ensure that justice is not only served but is seen to be served.

According to her, sexual and Gender-Based violence remains one of the most pressing challenges faced as a state and a violation of human rights that cut across ages and needs to be combated by all means as he leaves scars on the victims.

“The Lagos State Government, under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to eradicating SGBV. The establishment of our Agency is a testament to this commitment, as we strive to provide a coordinated response to incidents of domestic and sexual violence, ensuring that survivors receive the necessary support and that perpetrators are held accountable.”

“Your decisions, your sensitivity to the plight of survivors, and your commitment to upholding the rule of law are critical in shaping the outcomes of SGBV cases,” the Executive Secretary said

The Magistrates were urged to use the platform to share best practices and to explore innovative approaches that will enable delivery of justice more efficiently and compassionately.

Furthermore, Viviour-Adeniyi assured that the Agency and Judiciary will build a justice system that not only punishes offenders but also empowers survivors and deters future occurrences of SGBV.

The engagement featured presentations from experts on SGBV, including an overview of sexual and gender-based violence, the role of magistrates in implementing relevant laws, and the psychology of survivors and perpetrators.

Facilitators at the engagement included Atinuke Odukoya, BabaJide Martins, and Juliet Olumuyiwa Rufai.