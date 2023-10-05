Lagos Govt. engages Lekki residents on indiscriminate waste disposal, other environmental inractions 

In a bid to foster a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment, the Lagos State Government through Environmental Health Officers, has intensified engagements with Lagosians on the need to desist from any action that could contravene the environmental law of the state.

It said that the move was to ensure that Lagos remains clean often and protect many residents, especially children from any possible outbreak that could ravage the state.

Addressing pressmen Deputy Director, Environmental Health Services, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Ojei Francisca, who led the government team to engage residents of Admiralty Way, Lekki, Eti-Osa Local Government Area (LGA) yesterday, noted that maintaining better hygiene would attract tourist and boost the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and wellbeing of its citizenry,

Ojei added that strict adherence to sanitation law would create a safer and cleaner environment, just as she commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration for unrelenting commitment and dedication to creating a liveable and safer environment in Lagos State.

According to her, the combination of Mr Governor and Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (MOE&WR), Tokunbo Wahab, would continue to bring massive development in the State, most especially in the area of environmental sanitation.

During the engagements, she disclosed that there were environmental infractions within Lekki and they include littered, silted, and blocked drainage channels, indiscriminate discharge of sewage into the public drain, construction of concrete on drainage setback alignment leading to the blockage of stormwater inlet holes into the public drain thereby leading incessant flooding of the area, amongst others.

Earlier, the Assistant Director, Environmental Health Directorate in the Ministry, Ajinibi Oluwabusayo, added that the poor state of the drainage channels (heavily silted and blocked tertiary drainage channels) impedes the free flow of stormwater despite the continuous rehabilitation of the roads by the State Government.

She reiterated that the State Government has zero tolerance for all forms of environmental abuse such as Indiscriminate dumping of waste, blockage of drainage channels, and street trading amongst others.

She implored Lagosians to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse into the drains, blockage of manholes, and indiscriminate channelling of wastewater; adding that clogging of the drains has been compounded by the activities of residents who have turned many major drainage channels into waste dumps.

Ajinibi advised Lagosians to provide sanitary solid waste bins and dispose of their waste properly by patronizing licensed PSP operators approved by Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and always ensure they tidy up the surrounding drainages of their premises as continuous environmental sustainability would be beneficial to all residents in the long run.

She added that the state government would not relent in her efforts to ensure a cleaner, healthier, safer, and liveable environment.

