Lagos Govt. engages 4,000 officials for food distribution ahead 14-day lockdown

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Government has engaged no fewer than 4,000 registered Community Development Associations (CDAs), Non-Governmental Organisations and Religious Leaders to distribute the economic stimulus package unveiled for the indigent and the most vulnerable in the society.

The stimulus, which comes in food packs, to be distributed to every local government in the State is aimed at cushioning the effects of the fourteen-day stay-at-home directive.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Gbolahan Lawal, who revealed this in Lagos on Sunday, explained that since the exercise which began after the stay-at-home pronouncement, six local government areas including Eti-Osa, Oshodi-Isolo, Epe, Badagry, Agege, and Ibeju-Lekki have received their stimulus packages, adding that the remaining local government areas would be covered within the next 10 days.

The commissioner averred that the stimulus package of the State Government is quite unique and different from many that are being posted on the social media, pointing out that the items distributed by the State Government are sealed and branded.

“If you receive any product from any other source that is not branded, they are not from us. Our rice is the 5kg rice, sealed. Our garri is 5kg, sealed; beans, 3kg, sealed. Other finished products are also coming like the sachet pepper, tomatoes and onions. That is what the State Government is giving out”, Lawal added.

He urged residents to exercise patience as the stimulus package would get to the targeted people, just as he urged them to maintain social distancing and good personal hygiene to reduce the spread of Coronavirus.

“Again, it is important for us to let Lagosians know that social distancing is something we are advocating; people should just relax, the food will get to them because we understand what the economic situation is.

“I am sure you are aware that 200,000 households in the first instance have been earmarked and we are working with the community development associations, religious leaders and organisations, councillors and non-governmental organisations, in collaboration with the State government officials, to ensure that we get the package to the indigent communities”, the Commissioner added.

He, therefore, advised all residents of the State to take individual responsibility during this restrictive period by acting positively so that the chain of COVID-19 transmission can be broken in the State.