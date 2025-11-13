Lagos Govt. embraces technology, partnership to tackle food shortage

In a move to strengthen food security, the Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to adopting modern technologies and building strategic alliances that boost agricultural productivity and ensure a sustainable food system across the state.

The initiative forms a key part of the state’s long-term plan to achieve self-sufficiency in food production, reduce dependence on external food supplies, and create a resilient agricultural sector capable of meeting the nutritional needs of its growing population.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated this in an interview with journalists at the Lagos Agri-Innovation Summit 2.0, themed “Thriving Food Systems: Smart Future,” held at Harbour Point, Victoria Island on Thursday.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Sam Egube, said Lagos should be viewed not merely as a state but as a national asset whose growth and creativity hold the key to Nigeria’s economic transformation.

He highlighted that Lagos remains the largest market in sub-Saharan Africa and stressed the need to mobilize its people to produce for the nation by leveraging innovation, technology, and partnerships that add value across the food chain.

“Food security is at the heart of Mr. President’s strategy, and it is also central to Lagos State’s development plan,” he said.

“Our goal is to inspire our people and rally them behind this great vision to position Lagos as a driving force in leading Nigeria forward,” the governor added.

Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the state is working closely with the private sector to strengthen supply systems, logistics, and value chains that connect farms to markets.

He noted that although Lagos has limited land resources, innovation has made it possible to overcome such barriers. He cited examples from around the world where technology and creativity have enabled productivity in dense urban centers.

“Historically, we thought limited land meant limited agricultural production, but we now know that is not true. With innovation, energy, and determination, Lagos can achieve what used to be impossible,” he added.

The Governor explained that initiatives such as the Lagos Aquatic Center for Excellence, improved logistics infrastructure, and agricultural education programs are designed to ensure sustainable food systems from production to the last mile.

He said the Agri-Innovation Summit serves as a platform to unite partnerships through competitions, collaborations, and targeted support for young innovators to guarantee long-term food security not just for Lagos, but for Nigeria as a whole.

“Because Lagos thrives when we all partner together, this summit represents our collective resolve to build a food-secure, innovative, and resilient state, one that shows the way for the rest of the nation,” Egube said.

Speaking at the summit, the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Abisola Olusanya, said the Lagos Agri-Innovation Club, now in its second edition, has grown significantly, serving as a bridge between young entrepreneurs and the state’s broader agricultural transformation agenda.

Olusanya commended the Governor and his Deputy for their continued support, noting that their leadership has fostered a youth-led, technology-driven agricultural sector aimed at making Lagos self-sufficient in safe and nutritious food.

According to her, the “Produce for Lagos” Fund, launched earlier this year, will finance activities across the agricultural value chain, while programs such as the Lagos Food Festival and the Lagos Entrepreneurship Programme are advancing the state’s long-term agricultural roadmap.

She added that the vision for Lagos is one where “no child goes to bed hungry” and where young innovators drive food security through rooftop farming, waste-to-feed projects, and tech-based food platforms.

The Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, highlighted the ministry’s efforts to empower youths and create jobs through specialized ICT training, entrepreneurship development, and remote job opportunities with international partners.

He said the ministry has launched several initiatives, including the Graduate Internship Program (GIP), skill acquisition schemes for youths in disadvantaged communities, entrepreneurship programs for persons with disabilities, and training in media and leather production to ensure inclusivity and sustainability.

Ajigbotafe also noted the government’s investment in hubs such as the Leather Hub and its support for innovative agricultural ventures through the Lagos Agri-Innovation Fund, which provides up to ₦150 million in funding for creative agricultural ideas.