Lagos Govt. educates schoolchildren on traffic law, others

In a move to inculcate traffic discipline and awareness from an early age, the Lagos State Government, through the Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), has intensified its traffic safety education programme for schoolchildren across the metropolis.

The re-launched initiative, tagged “Operation Catch Them Young”, is designed to foster a profound understanding of road safety principles while mitigating traffic-related hazards.

Through this advocacy drive, LASTMA officials systematically engage secondary school students across Lagos State’s six educational districts, equipping them with crucial knowledge of traffic signs, regulations, and safety protocols every Wednesday of the week.

Emphasizing the significance of the programme on Monday, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, underscored that embedding traffic consciousness in young minds is pivotal to nurturing a disciplined and law-abiding society.

He stressed that early exposure to road safety tenets not only enhances pedestrian and commuter safety but also fosters a generation of responsible road users, whether as future drivers, cyclists, or pedestrians.

According to Hon. Sola Giwa, “the revitalization of ‘Operation Catch Them Young’ is in alignment with the State Government’s commitment to a safer, more orderly, and seamlessly structured transportation system. By empowering students with critical traffic knowledge, Lagos State is proactively shaping a future where adherence to road regulations becomes instinctive among its citizens.”

In a statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, the initiative will continue its extensive rollout across various schools, ensuring a lasting imprint on the consciousness of young children and fostering a culture of responsible road use from the grassroots level.

In a bid to provide a holistic and engaging experience, Taofiq added that the initiative incorporates excursions, career day events, interactive road safety games, essay competitions, and dedicated outreach programmes for schools catering to students with special needs.