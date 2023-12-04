Lagos Govt. educates residents on violence prevention among couples 

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has organized a One-day Intergenerational Conversation on triggers of violence in the homes in Ikorodu

The Executive Secretary DSVA, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, while addressing the gathering, disclosed that the theme – “Because You Have Experience It, Don’t Become It”, was specifically curated to address reoccurring issues which contribute to triggers for violence in the home.

She also told the gathering that marriage requires amongst others, mutual respect, understanding, communication, respect for boundaries, and cooperation and partnership to achieve peace which were the Key take-aways from the event.

Vivour-Adeniyi, who was represented by the Head Public Affairs Department, AdeJoke Ladenegan- Oginni, stressed that the event which was first held during the Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Month gave a platform to leverage and further amplify the message of the Intergenerational Conversation on triggers of violence in the home.

The Chairman Ikorodu Local Government, Adesina Ayodeji, who was represented by the Secretary to the Local Government, Afinnih Abdullateef, said that all forms of abuse affect victims psychologically or emotionally as this could trigger mental disability or suicide

He called on parents to pay more attention to their children and wards and urged residents to report cases whoever the situation arises

The Collaborating partner with DSVA for the event, VCARE for Development Foundation; through one of the team members, Kemi Babatunde, urged that Ikorodu residents take ample opportunity of the DSVA services by reporting cases timely.

Babatunde said the eradication of triggers in the home would result in a peaceful home and safer society because the children from these homes would become responsible men and women.

According to Dr. Olive Oluwagbemileke, Head, Clinical Pschology department, data gathered by the Agency revealed that third-party interference, lack of communication, lack of sexual satisfaction, financial dependency, unrealistic expectations, and infidelity have been identified as triggers contributing to domestic violence and intimate partner violence.

“These conflicts usually result in violence in homes bearing in mind that the family is the first unit of socialization, to tackle violence in society we must find ways to resolve conflicts in the home front because if not curbed they eventually lead to violence in the society at large”

She said the objectives were to highlight the significance of Intergenerational Conversations on triggers of violence in the home particularly between inlaws and or other extended family members of the family by fostering understanding, promoting effective communication, and sharing valuable insights that

create more harmonious and fulfilling family dynamics”.

At the event, panelists were drawn from the different Age Groups and generations to

participate in the symposium amongst whom were, Omoyemi Folarin, James Odey, Taiwo Amusa, Nathaniel Ayodeji, Zipporah Atoyebi and Olive Oluwagbemileke who acted as the moderator

Oluwakemi Bello gave an overview of SGBV and the services available at the Lagos DSVA that residents can access free of charge. She told participants to call the toll-free line 08000-333-333 or visit the Novel House office at Plot 3, Otunba Jobi Fele Way, Alausa Ikeja to report cases.

