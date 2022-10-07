Lagos Govt. educates motorists on indiscriminate parking effects 

As part of efforts to curb indiscriminate parking, the Lagos State Government through its Parking Authority (LASPA) has intensified efforts towards assisting residents to become more knowledgeable and improve their parking culture in the state.

It also said that technology would be adequately used by LASPA to effectively aid Lagosians and visitors to understand the importance of a better parking system.

The General Manager of LASPA, Adebisi Adelabu, who disclosed this during an interview on two radio stations, stated that the Authority has continued to intensify its advocacy, enlightening residents on the negative impact of illegal parking on major roads,

According to her, the negative impact of illegal parking has been identified as a major contributor to traffic congestion across the metropolis.

Adelabu noted that the authority is saddled with the responsibility of regulating and managing all forms of parking, and registration of all existing private and public parks, adding that a new lease of life will be experienced on roads and walkways if every citizen can comply with the regulations of the Agency.

While pointing out that the initiative is in line with the Transportation and Traffic pillar in the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s administration, she emphasised the imperative of having a coordinated parking management system to achieve the 21st-Century Economy vision.

“The government intends to drive social change as Lagos is rapidly becoming a smart city and our Authority is also working to clampdown the excesses of commercial vehicles and residents who turn open spaces and walkways into parking lots”.

She revealed that some of the challenges can be ascribed to the negligence of some event centres, religious organisations, and property owners who do not make provision for parking space in their building plans, consequently causing a lot of inconvenience for residents.

“The need for this intervention cannot be overemphasized as the government is committed to making society safe and convenient for all residents and visitors”, she stated.

Adelabu stressed that government will not charge anyone for parking in their compound, informing residents that the government is committed to providing lasting solutions to parking challenges across the State.

The LASPA boss urged all residents to visit its website: www.laspa.lg.gov.ng for more information on the activities of the agency.

