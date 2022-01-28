Lagos Govt. earmarks N150bn for rail projects completion

THE Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that the sum of N150 billion would be required to complete both red and blue line projects expected to become functional before January 2023.

Sanwo-Olu, meanwhile, has assured that the fare for each passenger would be affordable and cost-effective, saying this is part of the efforts by the government to ensure Lagosians have a dividend of democracy.

The governor, who disclosed this on Friday during an interview on a popular television show, said that the administration is focused on reducing travel time across the state.

He said, “We are looking at N150bn to complete the red and blue lines. That is a bucket number that we are able to raise from the debt market.”

According to him, the government considered local borrowing, single-digit of 10-15 years with the knowledge that the rail could last 30 years or more.

“Failure to do that and inflation would catch you years down the line. We need to take the hard decision now and make it sure,” he said.

While speaking on the State of Lagos Infrastructure, the governor said his administration was determined not to transfer the cost of the project to the people because it was part of the development the government aimed to put up across the state.

The governor explained that what would be passed on to the public was the maintenance cost to further sustain the train infrastructure towards serving the public needs.

He disclosed that the government envisaged a fare between N200-N300 per passenger for the train rides across the state.

“A rail car can take 150-200 people. The cost will come down and it will be affordable. At the top of my head, a cabin would not be more than N200- N300. The fare structure certainly cannot be more than what obtains on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line today. For it to be accessible, affordability is critical.

“At best, if our operators say it should be expensive, we can give them a longer tenure but keep it affordable for Lagosians.

“Our administration is willing to extend the cost-recovery period or tenure of operation in order to ensure that fares on the trains will be affordable. Also, riding at peak and off-peak periods may also attract different fares thus giving passengers the option to plan their journeys cost-effectively.

“We are also working to establish a city-to-city relationship with Istanbul in Turkey, a city with similar demography and metro infrastructure, by which key personnel can be exposed to best practices and trained on regular, general, and routine maintenance for operational efficiency”, he added.

Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu affirmed that the various projects of the administration, driven by the vision to reduce and predict travel time and ensure convenience for a mass movement of people from one part of the State to another, will provide an efficient transport system that will address the State’s traffic challenges.

“There is deep thought to these projects and a strong policy document; the State Transportation Master Plan (STMP), which dictates that a megacity such as Lagos can only be run when all the transport modes are effectively and efficiently integrated and utilised.

“The initial focus on the development of a new route and track from Okokomaiko to Marina for the Blue Line, along with the expansion and upgrading of the corridor to 10-lane highway, was due to the difficulty encountered in getting the Federal Government approval to use the existing rail alignment for the Red Line; a project which has now commenced.

“The first phase of the Red Line from Alagbado to Oyingbo, which is witnessing massive construction works, will have eight stations at Iju, Ikeja, Oshodi, Ebute Metta, and others. Our administration will complete and start the test run of both the Blue and Red Lines by the fourth quarter of 2022 as the terminals and tracks will be ready while installation of complementary facilities such as communication gadgets and others will still be on course”, he said.

For safety, he said the Government deliberately ensured the Blue Line has an elevated track from Orile to Marina and the route for the Red Line designed with five overpasses, which is a cheaper option, to avoid conflict with vehicular traffic, including the provision of CCTV, backed-up by the fibre optic infrastructure, that will be deployed for traffic management and to provide information for traffic and security personnel.

On financing the projects, he maintained that the State is aware of its debt stock and the need to meet existing obligations but still has a lot of room in terms of sustainability ratio as it is working to improve the IGR and negotiating for single-digit loans from commercial lenders with a tenure of ten to fifteen years, among others.

According to Sanwo-Olu, who confirmed that wet and dry seasons feasibility study and traffic count are being carried out on the other lines with a projected completion date of mid-year 2022, the administration worked speedily on road and water transportation projects, with the acquisition of passenger boats of different capacities, building twenty-eight jetties and dredging waterways, as part of the quick plans to expand the transport system and reduce inconveniences because the rail is a capital intensive and long-term project.

“This is why our administration will continue to earn the trust of Lagosians by constantly and continuously engaging with them on the various policies, programmes, and projects being undertaken in the State. We can only achieve the needed buy-in of the people for which the projects are being provided by letting them know the plan for them through continuous communication with all stakeholders, especially with the temporal inconvenience that comes with the various construction”, he pledged.

Sanwo-Olu, who confirmed that the focus of the administration is about providing jobs, enabling the economy, and moving the people efficiently from one place to another, again, expressed excitement about the employment opportunities of the projects which he described as enormous and expected to start with extensive adverts for operators such as Managers, Engineers, Ticketers, Cleaners, etc in their hundreds, in addition to encouraging the growth of commercial activities around the stations.

