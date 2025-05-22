Lagos Govt. earmarks N1.6bn to assist indigent Lagosians

Passionate about easing the burden of indigent Lagosians, the State Government has earmarked the sum of N1.6 billion to assist the vulnerable residents in get better accomodations, address health challenges and others in 2025.

Before this, the government disclosed that the sum of N2.461 billion have been expended on 8,690 vulnerable residents in the last four years, as part of its social intervention programme, tagged, ‘Sanwo-Olu Listens.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, Dr Tajudeen Afolabi, disclosed this on Thursday during the ongoing ministerial press briefing to mark the second year of the second term of Babajide Sanwo-Olu in office, at Alausa, Ikeja.

“Mr. Governor has been supporting this programme since its launch in the year 2020. As at now, a total number of 8,690 beneficiaries have benefited from this programme. I can assure you that we are already conducting verification for the new set of beneficiaries and, in due time, they will be called to come for their cheques.”

He further disclosed that N2.461bn was disbursed to the 8,690 beneficiaries till date. “There is ongoing interventions for new beneficiaries. This figure is just for 2024. Those of 2025 have not been captured,” Afolabi added.

He went further, “The Governor has approved N1.6bn for this year, in the next two to three weeks, we have hundreds of beneficiaries for the Ileya that will come and pick their cheques so that everybody can smile during Ileya. I can assure you it is going to be wonderful.”

He added that the programme, which directly supports indigent residents of Lagos with financial aid, has remained a symbol of inclusive governance, restoring dignity and rekindling hope across the State.

Further rendering an account of the Office’s stewardship, Dr. Afolabi said that in a strategic move to combat maternal and neonatal health challenges, the Office has been able to assist 6,280 indigent pregnant women with nutritional needs under the Mother, Infant and Child Development (MICHD) programme.

He explained that during the initial launch of the programme in 2021, the annual programme was held at Public Health Centres (PHCs), but in order to reach more women and with the creation of the Lagos State Six Health Districts, the programme was held at the health districts across the state.

He added that by ensuring that these expectant mothers have access to the nutritious food that they need, the State Government is not just supporting them, but also securing the future of Lagos.

Appreciating Mr. Governor Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the Special Adviser said that the Office will remain committed in its mission to foster a politically aware, civically responsible, and harmonious society where the voice of every Lagos resident is being heard.