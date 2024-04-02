Lagos Govt. earmarks additional infrastructures for water transportation

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that efforts were currently being intensified to boost water transportation by creating safer, efficient, and sustainable strategies that will increase traffic on its waterways.

It said that the various strategies, which were still at various stages of implementation, would bring desired development Lagosians yearn for when fully executed.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, stated this during a tour of the Lagos State Waterways Monitoring and Data Management Centre (WMDMC) Control Room, established by the Lagos State Waterways Authority, (LASWA) barely 3 years ago.

Affirming the purpose of the tour, the Commissioner stressed that various strategies were being taken by the State Government to make water transportation a viable and reliable option for Lagosians.

Explaining the functions of the WMDMC control room, the General Manager, LASWA, Damilola Emmanuel stated that the control room was set up to manage movement on the Inland waterways.

He further highlighted the sections of the WMDMC consisting of ; a Command-and-Control, Vessel Tracking System, Radio and Video Communication Network and Tidal Gauge Monitoring System which are all responsible for monitoring activities round the clock of 4 jetties locations; Ikorodu, Ebute Ero, Liverpool and Falomo.

He added that the data cameras captures real time incidences as far as 2.5 kilometer range from the jetties checking mishaps and impediments on the waterways.

Emmanuel also disclosed that plans are underway to extend the monitored locations to 5 more to enhance safety on the inland waterways.

To further assess real time safety measures on the waterways, the tour delegates including the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Olawale Musa, LASWA boat operators, and Caverton Marine delegates embarked on a boat ride in one of the Caverton locally made boats to Badore Ferry Terminal to inspect the boat yard where the construction of the ferries is taking place.

Musa, while on the 35 minutes boat ride to Badore, hinted that the State Government finds it more economical patronising the local boat builders to build its boats which has in turn reduced cost of purchasing from outside the country.

At the boat yard, the Chief Executive Officer, Caverton Offshore, Olabode Makanjuola explained that the boats were built in line with International standard and about 15 newly built boats will soon be launched into the inland waterways.