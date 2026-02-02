Lagos Govt. earmarks $2m for makoko development

The Lagos State Government has approved a $2 million investment for the redevelopment of Makoko, a waterfront fishing settlement that has drawn intense public attention after recent demolitions left hundreds of residents without homes.

According to the government, the funding forms part of a broader urban regeneration initiative being implemented in partnership with international development agencies, including the United Nations. The project is designed to redevelop Makoko in situ, rather than relocate its residents.

Speaking during a media parley at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, the Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Olajide Babatunde, said the funding commitment underscores the state government’s resolve to regenerate Makoko through a sustainable, people-centred waterfront development model.

He revealed that the initial redevelopment approach considered was shoreline extension, which was identified as the fastest option at the time. However, Babatunde explained that environmental assessments later showed the method to be ecologically unsustainable.

Based on these findings, he said the state government fully pivoted to the Water Cities Project, committing $2 million to implement an environmentally friendly and sustainable waterfront development for the Makoko community.

“But in any case, our fastest approach was shoreline extension, which we have now been advised is environmentally unfriendly,” Babatunde said.

“And the Executive Council, through a committee headed by a former Commissioner for the Environment, received a directive from the Governor that there should be no shoreline extension. Any island must be connected by a bridge to ensure free flow of water. As a result, we adopted the Water Cities Project and committed $2 million to it.

“The Water Cities Project is the only environmentally friendly option. So we decided, together with the people of Makoko and United Nations consultants, to proceed with it, and we continue to work on the project,” he added.

Babatunde further explained that while the project was structured to attract an additional $8 million in counterpart funding from the United Nations, prevailing global financial pressures have significantly constrained funding availability among donor agencies and multilateral organisations.

As a result, he said the state government, in collaboration with its international partners, is appealing to development partners, the international community, and business organisations within and outside Nigeria to support the initiative. He noted that some organisations have already expressed interest, including one that has formally offered to build a school in the Makoko community.

Reiterating efforts to support affected residents, the Special Adviser said the government has directed that all individuals impacted by the redevelopment be fully compensated and adequately cared for.

To ensure effective coordination, Babatunde disclosed that a task force has been established, comprising representatives of the Lagos State Government and key United Nations agencies, including UNHCR, UNDP, UNICEF, and UNFPA.

He added that the task force continues to work closely with the government, with recent meetings held at his office to advance planning and implementation.

Babatunde emphasized the government’s commitment to transparency and collaboration, noting that stakeholders are encouraged to raise concerns while the task force manages the process to ensure that the welfare and safety of Makoko residents remain a top priority.