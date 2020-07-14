Lagos Govt. draws plan for gridlock ahead Third Mainland bridge closure

As part of Lagos State Government’s plans for unavoidable gridlock that may begin hitting Lagos once Third Mainland bridge goes under closure for planned maintenance of the bridge, the state government has begun working in progress by pre-planning for movement of both motorists and commuters that may be affected during the stipulated period that the bridge would be partially shutdown.

It explained that the need to safeguard the lives and properties of all residents of Lagos during the repair works necessitated the strategies geared towards protecting millions of commuters that use the infrastructure on a daily basis and ease traffic gridlock during the rehabilitation that is billed to take six months for completion.

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that the strategies are in line with government commitment to ensure seamless routine maintenance billed to start from Friday 24th July 2020 to Sunday 24th January 2021.

Oke-Osanyintolu, through a statement released to newsmen on Tuesday by LASEMA’s Head, Public Affairs, Nosa Okunbor, said that strategies were mapped out after meeting with relevant stakeholders in readiness for the partial closure of Lagos Third Mainland Bridge, which is one of the longest in the continent.

He noted that LASEMA, alongside other first responders, has all been placed on high alert, for the upcoming task in line with the proactive emergency management the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration and that the Agency has mapped out strategies for deployment of its highly trained and efficient staff and the tactical application of its equipment to ensure all-round safety of Lagosians on land and water during the period of partial closure of the infrastructure.

“As part of its tactical moves, the DG said LASEMA has earmarked Ebute Ero and Ilaje as strategic locations for its Ambulances and will mount its Rescue Boats in conjunction with the Lagos State Waterways Authority, on all waterways of Lagos.

“The Marine Unit will mount a 24-hour watch over the waterways with Jet Skis fully deployed, particularly between the peak periods of 6:30 a.m and 7:00 p.m, as a lot more passengers will be advised to travel through alternate routes and the waterways, while the partial closure of Lagos Third Mainland Bridge lasts,” the statement read.

Oke-Osanyintolu who encouraged residents to use water transportation during the repair works noted that the agency, in collaboration with the Lagos State Safety Commission, and Lagos State Waterways Authority, had put out workable safety strategies to protect Lagosians during the six months rehabilitation exercise.

The LASEMA boss, however, advised all boat operators to abide by the guiding rules by ensuring all passengers are properly registered on the passengers manifest, use genuine life jackets among others.

The Guild had reported that in preparation for the repair works, Federal and Lagos State Governments had released traffic management plans and alternative routes to ensure seamless execution of the project.