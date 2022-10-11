Lagos Govt. draws 30yrs transformation, model megacity plans

In a bid to put Lagos State on a proper and effective pedestal that works for everyone, the Government has drawn a 30years development plan that would transform the city into a model megacity that guarantees a prosperous future for the citizens.

This plan, according to the government, was drawn based on projections of creating and implementing homegrown solutions within the context of unique socio-economic realities facing the state.

According to the government, the development plan was developed around four strategic pillars that would put Lagos on pathways that had earned other advanced cities global recognitions they desired.

The four pillars include Thriving Economy, Human-centric City, Modern Infrastructure as well as Effective Governance and the plan would focus on 20 strategic areas that would drive Lagos to become a desired destination for everyone.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced the plan on Tuesday during the ongoing Ehingbeti economic summit conveyed to chart a new pathway for Lagos economy.

Declaring the two-day summit open, Sanwo-Olu said Lagos had begun its race to building a prosperous future with the introduction of a 30-year growth plan that would bring the State on the same pedestal with developed cities in 2052.

Sanwo-Olu said that Lagos would have an allowance to look outside for inspiration, but stressed that all suggested ideas must be considered on the foundation of deep local context and adaptation.

“This long-term development plan has been meticulously devised to accommodate the best of all existing and prior high-level policy documents, transformation plans, and development policies, including the THEMES Agenda.

“In line with the ongoing work to finetune the Lagos State Development Plan 2052, the focus of this year’s Ehingbeti Summit will be on the long-term sustainable socio-economic development of Lagos State.

“The implementation of this Development Plan requires purposeful and dedicated leadership. And our unwavering promise to you, as a State Government, is that we will provide the required leadership, to move from ideation to action, and to transform Lagos from Megacity to Model Megacity”.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube, said the summit had offered Lagos a better deal in growth prospects, as the State harnessed robust conversations with key private sector players.

Egube said the State Government had implemented 210 of the 222 resolutions reached in the past eight editions of the economic summit, adding that the engagement with the private sector had helped improve accountability in governance.

