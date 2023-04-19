Lagos Govt. drags teenager before court over false emergency call

The Lagos State Government has dragged a male teenager, Uzuokwu Solomon, before court for raising a false emergency fire disaster alarm in Lekki axis of the state.

Solomon has been dragged before Ogba Magistrate by the state government for contravening the Lagos State Fire service law and Command and control Centre law 2013.

Under the law, false emergency alarm is a punishable offence that could attract heavy penalties from the court.

Consequently, the culprit who had been arrested is scheduled to be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction at Ogba Magistrate on Wednesday at about 9.00am.

The 18years old who is alleged to have called the emergency line of the Fire Service on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 17:35 hours from Harmony Estate, Langbasa, Ajah, Lagos and reported a Fire emergency within the estate leading to the activation of emergency processes and eventual dispatch of the fire trucks from Lekki Phase II Fire service station.

On arrival it was discovered that there was no fire incident in the estate. Because of the frequency of such calls in the past , the Estate security helped in the investigation which led to the arrest of the notorious false caller.

Speaking with Journalists, the Director Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, expressed her delight in the arrest of the culprit while reiterating the stand of the State government on malicious false calls which is punishable under the Lagos State laws.

She believes that the arrest and consequent arraignment will serve as deterrent for other misguided citizens who are in the habit of making false calls and misleading emergency responders.

It is instructive to inform the general public that false calls have astronomically increased in the last six months.

