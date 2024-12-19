Lagos Govt. donates 250 patrol vehicles to boost security

In a major boost to security in Lagos, the State Government has handed over 250 vehicles and advanced security gadgets to the Nigeria Police Force.



It said this donation will enhance the capacity of security agencies to respond to emergencies and combat crime.

The State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu presented these vehicles to the police force during the 18th Annual Town Hall Meeting on Security, held on Thursday.



This gesture came barely four hours after he unveiled the 2,200 police modern housing unit redevelopment project at the Ijeh Obalende police barracks.



According to Sanwo-Olu, this development is part of his administration’s Theme + Agenda which focuses on critical sectors to ensure the safety of Lagosians.



He emphasized the importance of leveraging technology to enhance security, revealing plans to deploy a technology-driven security architecture.



“Almost 500 high-definition cameras have been installed across the city, enabling us to monitor over 350 streets and regions from our command center,” Sanwo-Olu explained. “We plan to expand this network to 2,000 cameras soon.”



Additionally, Sanwo-Olu announced the launch of digital identification systems by 2025 to enhance traffic management and security across the state.



He also highlighted plans to deploy drone technology for monitoring, crowd management, and traffic assessment.



The governor emphasized that security is a collective responsibility, requiring collaboration between the government, private sector, and citizens.



“We’re working to ensure adequate response to security challenges, and we believe that cyber security operations will safeguard our citizens and protect security bridges,” he said.