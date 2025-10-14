Lagos Govt. dismisses reports on demolishing buildings inside FESTAC

The Lagos State Government has denied any involvement in the demolition of buildings and structures inside FESTAC Town in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of the state.

It stated that, contrary to speculation, the State Government had no role in the demolitions carried out in the area, urging residents to dismiss reports linking it with the exercise.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, who made this clarification on Tuesday in Alausa, Ikeja, stated that Lagos State operated a clear and transparent procedure for any demolition exercise, which includes the issuance of all statutory notices and meaningful engagement with affected stakeholders where required.

He also urged all agencies operating in the State—including federal agencies—to always consult and obtain clearance from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development before carrying out any demolition activity.

“We want to assure residents that the Lagos State Government remains committed to fairness, due process, and the protection of property rights. Any demolitions carried out without proper authorisation do not reflect the position or practice of this administration, “he said.