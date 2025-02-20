Lagos Govt. removes 650 structures under Idumota bridge

In a move to tackle environmental infractions, the Lagos State Government has demolished 650 unauthorized structures mounted under the Idumota bridge, Lagos Island.

The operation, which was carried out through the operatives of the state Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) also known as KAI was conducted to dislodge illegal traders occupying the base of the flyover to display wares for sale.

This exercise tagged #letLagosBreathe#, executed with the collaborative efforts of the state’s Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), was to prevent further commercial activities beneath the bridge which is capable of causing infernos.

Reacting to the illegal structure removal, LAGESC chairman, Major Olaniyi Cole (rtd), who disclosed this during a press briefing at the Command Headquarters, Bolade-Oshodi mentioned that the clearance operation was activated to prevent a repeat of the Apongbon bridge incident caused by traders that erected electrical installations and cooling systems under the structure, which led to an inferno.

According to him, ” the clearance operation with the code name #LetLagosBreathe undertaken by our operatives in collaboration with LAWMA ensured that we dislodged defiant traders displaying wares for sale by erecting shops beneath the bridge which is hazardous to the integrity of the structure and capable of causing infernos’’.

While noting the operation will continue across the metropolis, the KAI boss warned merchants against the habit of erecting illegal shanties and shops beneath bridges and affirmed that defaulters will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

In his final remarks, the Corps Marshal read the riot act to street traders to refrain from hawking in traffic and displaying wares for sale on road setbacks, lay-bys, medians, verges, kerbs and gutter slabs which is in stark violation of the State’s Environmental Laws.

He further urged transiting Lagosians to always embrace safety by utilizing pedestrian bridges when crossing highways across the State.