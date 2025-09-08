Lagos Govt. dislodges street traders in Mile 2

The Lagos State Government through its Environmental Task Force, popularly known as Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), has successfully dislodged illegal street traders at 2nd Rainbow Junction, inward Mile 2.

According to the government, the unauthorized activities of the traders causes significant traffic disruptions for BRT buses, motorists, and pedestrians.

It said the operation is an effort to address the long-standing complaints about street trading, trading on the curb, walkways, illegal parking, and commercial vehicles obstructing traffic across the state.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this development through his social media handle on Monday.

Wahab emphasized that this development marks a significant shift towards maintaining law and order within the metropolis.

Additionally, the commissioner assured residents that the Lagos State Taskforce is committed to sustaining the ongoing efforts and urged traders to comply with Lagos State market best practices.

“Our enforcement team is currently dislodging illegal street traders constituting nuisance at 2nd Rainbow Junction, inward Mile 2. These activities obstruct traffic flow, endanger pedestrians, and litter the environment,” he said.

“We remain committed to keeping our roads safe, clean, and free of all forms of environmental infractions,” Wahab added.