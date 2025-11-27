Lagos Govt. dislodges street traders in Lakowe

The Lagos State Government, through its Environmental Task Force, popularly known as Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), has successfully dislodged illegal street traders and demolished illegal shanties and makeshift structures along the Lakowe corridor in the Ibeju-Lekki axis of the state.

According to the government, the unauthorized activities of the traders obstruct drainage, cause significant traffic disruptions, and impede pedestrian movement.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this development on his social media handle on Thursday, alongside footage from the scene.

“Clearance operations are currently ongoing at Lakowe. The team is on the ground, removing illegal shanties, makeshift structures, and roadside trading points obstructing drainage and pedestrian movement. Enforcement is also being carried out on street traders and environmental sanitation offenders within the corridor,” he wrote.

The video shows KAI officers demolishing shanties and makeshift structures, while clearing roadside trading points. The footage captures workers removing shanties and traders being dispersed from the area.

The commissioner emphasized that this development marks a significant step toward maintaining law and order within the metropolis.

He further reiterated the state’s zero-tolerance policy toward environmental contraventions, emphasizing that any individual found violating environmental laws, including illegal trading, obstruction of drainage, and the erection of unauthorized structures, would face strict enforcement actions without exception.