Lagos Govt. dislodges street traders in Ikotun

The Lagos State Taskforce has successfully dislodged illegal street traders at Ikotun Bus Stop along Idimu Road, which had caused significant traffic disruptions for BRT buses, motorists, and pedestrians.



It said the operation is an effort to address the long-standing complaints about street trading, trading on the curb, walkways, illegal parking, and commercial vehicles obstructing traffic across the state.



The agency’s Director of Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, disclosed this development through his social media handle on Friday.



According to the statement, the exercise, led by Taskforce Chairman, CSP Adetayo Akerele, was initiated in response to observations collected through the Agency’s “See Something, Say Something” feedback mechanism.



During the operation, Akerele emphasized that this development marks a significant shift towards maintaining law and order adding that all arrested street traders will be charged to court accordingly.



He also highlighted that the initiative will be extended to other parts of the state, ensuring reduced travel time for both motorists and passengers.



Additionally, Akerele assured residents that the Lagos State Taskforce is committed to sustaining the ongoing efforts and urged traders and motorists to comply with Lagos State market best practices and traffic laws.