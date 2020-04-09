Lagos Govt. discharges seven more coronavirus patients

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that seven successfully treated coronavirus patients have been discharged from the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Yaba, following consecutive negative test results for the deadly global pandemic.

It stated that the seven fully recovered patients who had been discharged brought total number of healthy patients in the state to 39, and that they stood as proof of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration’s resolve to ensure that control was gained over the viral infection in the state.

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who confirmed release of the patients, revealed that the former covid-19 victims included one woman and six men, and that the discharged group was also constituted of two Ukrainian nationals, one Italian and four persons of Nigerian origin.

Speaking to newsmen on Thursday, Sanwo-Olu, expressed his elation at being able to share such encouraging news with Lagosians and gave an assurance that more of such successfully discharged patients should be expected in the nearest future.

He said that in order to maintain the momentum gained in the battle against coronavirus, it was pertinent that residents give full support through obedience to preventive directives as had been laid down by the state and federal government.

The governor reiterated that it was expected that Lagosians would play their part in the fight to control the viral infection and that they would take responsibility through the observance of proper personal hygiene methods and also by complying with state lockdown orders.

He stated that registered health workers would be on hand to visit homes in the state to administer questionnaires aimed at observing coronavirus symptoms such as cough, cold and fever among Lagosians, and that the collated data would be used in identifying possible covid-19 cases.

Sanwo-Olu assured people that the exercise would be done following world best practices to search out active infection cases in order to protect the general populace from possible spread of the deadly disease and urged Lagosians to cooperate with the healthcare professionals.

“In the coming days, some of our health workers will be moving around in pairs to administer an electronic questionnaire at homes and healthcare facilities to make enquiries about some symptoms like cough, cold and fever. This is in a bid to intensify our search for possible cases of COVID19 in different communities across the State known as Active Case Search,”

“These officials can be identified with a COVID19 outbreak response tag or a letter from the LGA. I implore you to give them your maximum support by providing accurate information that would help in containing this COVID19 pandemic quickly. Again, I assure you that at the end of it all, we will be victorious”.