By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Government has discharged a male Polish National and eight other coronavirus patients after recovery from its isolation centres.

Of the nine cases, five were females and four males, and have been released to reunite with their families in the state.

According to the government, five of the patients were isolated at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba while the four others spent their time at Onikan Isolation centre, Lagos Island Local Government Area.

Confirming their discharge from the centers, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on Tuesday, hinted that the patients were discharged after they were certified by medical officials and test results conducted twice consecutively showed negative.