Lagos Govt. discharges 10yrs-old, four others coronavirus cases

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that no fewer than five new patients have been discharged after testing negative to coronavirus in the state. Sanwo-Olu added that the discharged of five new coronavirus cases increased number of discharged cases from 24 to 29 cases in the state.

The governor disclosed the new discharged cases on Sunday while updating residents on progress made since the virus broke in Lagos.

He said: “Today, I am happy to inform you that five more patients comprising two males and three females including a 10 year old girl have tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19 and have been discharged to reunite with their families.

“This brings to 29 the total number of patients who have fully recovered and discharged from our facility at Yaba”, the governor added.

Details later