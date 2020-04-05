Lagos Govt. discharges 10yrs-old, four other coronavirus cases

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that no fewer than five new patients have been discharged after testing negative to coronavirus in the state. Sanwo-Olu added that the discharge of five new coronavirus cases increased number of discharged cases from 24 to 29 cases in the state.

The governor disclosed the new discharged cases on Sunday while updating residents on progress made since the virus broke in Lagos.

He said: “Today, I am happy to inform you that five more patients comprising two males and three females including a 10 year old girl have tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19 and have been discharged to reunite with their families.

“This brings to 29 the total number of patients who have fully recovered and discharged from our facility at Yaba”, the governor added.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that the new achievement indicated the State is winning the battle against the disease, which is ravaging several countries across the world, but we need to remain steadfast and aggressive to curtail the spread.

“I need to reiterate that the result of tests conducted by our health workers on the recovered patients is a confirmation that they pose no threat to the community. I will like to use this opportunity to advise Lagosians against stigmatizing the discharged patients as this act could bring feelings of shame, hopelessness, and despair. We need to do all we can to support them in whatever form to get over the memories as soon as possible.

“I wish to thank our front-line health workers who are taking good care of the patients, members of the Lagos State Health family and the Emergency Operations Centre for their kindness and flexibility in managing the patients and checking the spread of the disease.

“As the disease ravages countries all over the world, Lagos State will continue to do the needful in terms of responding to emergencies in an effort to ensure the health and well-being of our people. We will do our best to make sure that other patients at the facility receive the best of care and attention so that they can return home to join their families and the community soonest.

“In order to contain the spread of the disease, I strongly advise you to continue observing Social Distancing. Let us remain indoors and shun the temptation to breach the presidential restriction that has been placed on our State so that the gains recorded so far are not eroded.

“You should regularly and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and clean, running water and where water is not readily available, an alcohol-based hand sanitiser can be used.

“It has come to our notice that some of our youths still engage in sporting and related activities, this is very unfortunate. This act could jeopardise our efforts and the laudable intention of the lockdown. I, therefore, advise you to adhere strictly to our instructions so that together we can win the battle”.