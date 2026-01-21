Lagos Govt. disburses N40m to deceased LASTMA officers’ families

The Lagos State Government has distributed ₦40 million among the families of officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) who died in the line of duty, providing financial support for their loved ones.

A total of 20 families benefited from the initiative, which aimed to offer practical assistance to help them cope with the loss of their loved ones and meet their immediate financial needs, with each family receiving ₦2 million.

The intervention, coordinated by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, took place at the LASTMA Headquarters in Oshodi.

Addressing the gathering, Giwa explained that the money was not compensation for the loss of life but a demonstration of concern and appreciation for the sacrifices of the officers who died serving Lagos State.

He noted that the support symbolically acknowledges the officers’ exceptional gallantry, steadfast devotion to duty, courage in the face of danger, and ultimate sacrifice in service to Lagos State and humanity.

“The Lagos State Government remains resolute in its determination to perpetuate the memory of these valiant men and women. This intervention stands as a clear testament that their sacrifices were neither unnoticed nor unappreciated and that their families will never be left to bear the burden of loss alone,” Giwa stated, reaffirming the administration’s people-oriented governance philosophy and its commitment to the welfare of public servants and their dependents.

Speaking at the event, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Olawale Musa, commended the State Government for embedding empathy and humane consideration as cornerstones of governance.

He observed that the initiative strengthens public trust in government institutions and serves as a moral guide for serving officers, assuring them that dedication and sacrifice will always attract honour, recognition, and compassionate remembrance.

Earlier, the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, delivered a poignant welcome address, extolling the fallen officers as indomitable patriots whose legacy of selflessness, discipline, and service will remain permanently inscribed in the annals of the Authority.

He expressed deep appreciation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his humane leadership and for sustaining a governance culture that prioritizes human dignity, institutional loyalty, and social responsibility.



Adding emotional resonance to the ceremony, the wife of the Pioneer General Manager of LASTMA, Late Engr. Adebayo Adegboayega Coker, encouraged the bereaved families to prudently use the financial support for the education, welfare, and holistic development of their children, whom she described as the enduring legacies of the fallen heroes.

In an emotionally charged vote of thanks, the wife of Late Adeyemo Rotimi conveyed profound gratitude to Governor Sanwo-Olu on behalf of all beneficiary families. She lauded the Governor’s empathy and steadfast commitment to ensuring that the memories and sacrifices of their loved ones continue to command honour, dignity, and reverence within the Lagos State public service.

The event concluded with sober reflection and renewed institutional commitment, reinforcing the Lagos State Government’s enduring pledge to safeguard the welfare of its workforce and eternally honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the noble cause of public service.

Beneficiaries present at the ceremony included: Mrs. Coker, Ola Aminat Adepeju, Arogundade Kudirat Oladunni, Adeyemo Silifat Eniola, Falana Felicia Adeola, Bakare Ajoke Fatima, Giwa Hameedat Oyindamola, Dada Adedoyin Rebecca, Akinsemoyin Toheebat Olasunbo, Sanni Esther Oyeyemi, Junaid Oyinlola Deborah, Aladaba Ibrahim Adewunmi, Alimi Mariam Morenike, Omosebi Temitope Jumoke, Alowooye Folashade Mojisola, and Shittu Adijat Yetunde.