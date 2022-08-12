Lagos Govt. disbands special taskforce arresting traffic offenders

The Lagos State Government has placed an indefinite ban on operations of its traffic law enforcement team, in order to redesign their operations and prevent unauthorized activities on the road across the state.

It stated that the decision to disband the team indefinitely was reached after a thorough appraisal and review of the enforcement teams operating under the Ministry of Transportation which he said needed to be scaled down.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, announced the ban on Thursday through a statement he made available to newsmen, barely a week after his assumption of office.

Giwa further explained that the ban has become expedient as part of measures to streamline transportation enforcement in Lagos State for better effectiveness in line with global best practices,

The Special Adviser averred that Traffic Management and Transportation is not only a cardinal pillar in the THEMES development agenda of the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, but also the first and must not be treated with kid gloves.

He alluded to the need for a continuous boost of the socio-economic prosperity of the State, hence the need to readjust the enforcement strategy for better performance.

According to the statement, Based on this new directive, the public is hereby enjoined to report the activities of any unauthorized enforcement team disguising to be M.O.T TASKFORCE to the Ministry of Transportation for an onward report to the Police for possible prosecution.

The governor’s aide, meanwhile, cautioned that the ban is not an excuse for drivers to disobey the traffic laws of the State as the Law will still take its course.

While stressing that a lot of efforts were been made behind the scene to bring much-desired change into the Transport sector, Giwa appealed to Lagosians to cooperate with the Government in its effort to abate the traffic situation.

