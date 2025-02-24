Lagos govt. deploys technology against rape, sexual violence

In a bid to strengthen its response to domestic and Gender-based violence, the Lagos State Government has introduced two innovative technology-based initiatives to provide survivors and victims across the state with swift access to support services.

Unveiled by the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), the tools, Ask INU (I Need You), a WhatsApp-based AI chatbox, and a self-reporting portal are aimed to revolutionize the state’s approach to tackling these practices while ensuring that victims receive timely and effective assistance.

According to the agency, in a statement released on Monday, Ask INU can be accessed by sending a message to 0812 893 7058 for available support services, while the self-report tool allows users to upload crucial evidence, including pictures, audio, video recordings, and medical reports.

“By simply sending a message to 0812 893 7058 on WhatsApp, users can access timely, confidential, and accurate information about available support services. This tool ensures that survivors and those assisting them are empowered with critical knowledge of the resources at their disposal”

“By visiting lagosdsvcms.org and clicking on the “Report” tab, survivors and mandated reporters can securely submit key case details,” it said.

Throwing more light on these support services, DSVA Executive Secretary, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, emphasized that this intervention is particularly significant, as about 60% of survivors who originally had evidence of abuse misplaced, deleted, or had it destroyed by their abusive partners..

Vivour-Adeniyi added that the portal enables survivors to securely store and retrieve their evidence whenever they’re ready to seek justice or when investigations begin.

Speaking further, the Executive Secretary noted that these efforts which align with the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to providing holistic support and justice for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, reflect the agency’s commitment to leveraging technology in breaking the culture of silence, provide seamless access to support for survivors, and ensure perpetrator accountability.

“The improved collection and preservation of evidence will play a key role in building survivors’ cases and strengthening the prosecution of domestic violence cases in Lagos State—an area that has previously faced significant challenges”

“With these innovations, Lagos State continues to set the pace in the fight against domestic and sexual violence—ensuring survivors receive the support and justice they deserve while actively working to prevent future occurrences and reduce such incidents to the barest minimum,” she concluded.