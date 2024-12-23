Lagos Govt. deploys additional waste collector trucks for Yuletide

The Lagos State Government through its Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has promised to tackle the expected surge in waste generation across the metropolis during the Christmas festivities, saying more trucks will be deployed to remove waste across metropolis.

LAWMA said that during the festive period, its workers would work relentlessly to address peak waste volumes and ensure all areas receive prompt attention.

The Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, who gave the assurance on Monday in Ijora, said the Authority had put measures in place to meet the waste management needs of residents during the Yuletide.

He said, “We have put adequate measures in place to address the increase in waste generation that comes with the festive season. Our teams are fully mobilised with trucks and personnel to ensure prompt collection and disposal of waste in all parts of Lagos. This is part of our commitment to making Lagos a clean and liveable city during and after the Christmas holidays.”

Gbadegesin noted that, as part of its operational strategies, LAWMA would deploy additional waste collection trucks and personnel to high-traffic areas, including markets, residential neighbourhoods, and commercial hubs.

“Our approach is comprehensive. We are committed to maintaining a clean environment during and after the celebrations. However, we need the cooperation of all residents to bag and containerise their waste properly, to facilitate efficient collection. Waste left unbagged often scatters, causes low turnaround time and hazards for our sweepers and other road users”, he stated.

The LAWMA boss also reiterated the need for motorists to drive carefully and watch for sanitation workers, who will be working tirelessly to clean roads and highways during the festive period.

“Road safety is paramount. We appeal to motorists to exercise patience and caution, especially around our sweepers. They are dedicated to keeping Lagos clean, and their lives should be safeguarded at all times. Reckless driving endangers everyone, and we urge all road users to be mindful and responsible”, he said.

He further informed that LAWMA had intensified its public awareness campaigns, to educate residents on proper waste management, which included targeted radio programs, press releases, and active engagement on social media platforms, all aimed at encouraging Lagosians to take responsibility for their waste.

“We are leveraging every available platform to sensitise Lagosians. Our goal is to establish a culture of cleanliness and responsibility, ensuring that waste is managed responsibly by every individual and household. This collective effort will significantly reduce environmental hazards and enhance waste collection efficiency”, he added.

While wishing residents a merry Christmas and prosperous New Year, he assured that names and phone numbers of management staff members would be published for monitoring and complaints.