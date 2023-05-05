Lagos Govt. deploys 500 additional cameras for traffic management

The Lagos State Government has deployed over 500 additional Traffic Management Solution (TMS) cameras, to enhance transparency in traffic management across the state.

These additional body cameras have been handed over by the government to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials, to capture accurate time of traffic infractions on the road.

The General Manager, LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, disclosed this during the formal closing ceremony of a 21-day scientific training of personnel on the usage of these devices.

Oreagba disclosed further that the present administration has brought lots of modern technological innovations to address transport challenges of the State of which the body camera was one for accurate traffic management among many other benefits.

According to him, “the ‘TMS’ body cameras will provide accurate validation of any tale tendered by both the traffic law Officials and motorists also, pictorial and video evidence will help in the course of investigating complaints lodged by aggrieved motorists”.

On the operation of these cameras, Oreagba assured that Lastma Officers have been duly trained on the usage and so they are capable of handling these gadgets adding that the camera would have a significant effect on defiant behaviour on the road.

“It is going to be a transparent procedure for both the Law enforcement Officers and motorists as minor arguments on traffic Laws violation will be put to rest through detailed recordings to be presented/analysed at the Lagos State Mobile Court”, he added.

Oreagba, however, enjoined members of the public particularly the motoring public to always be conscious of traffic law and obey every road traffic sign across the State.

One of the trainees, Olokodana Daodu, who emerged as the best Officer during the training sessions, said the camera would provide another layer of security for Lastma Officers by dissuading would-be attackers from carrying out their heinous crimes since they knew that there was a device that would capture their actions.