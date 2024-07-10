Lagos Govt. demolishes illegal structures on Gbagada-Bariga drainage channel

Following the expiration of a 48-hour quit notice, the Lagos State Government has commenced the removal of shanties and other illegal structures built along the Gbagada-Bariga drainage channel.

As gathered, the government discovered the buildings encroached on the drainage setbacks and have since become a major source of flooding within the axis.

The Commissioner for Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this on Wednesday through his official social media handle.

He wrote, “Following the expiration of a removal notice to owners of shanties beside Bariga-Gbagada Drainage Channel, operatives of the Drainage Enforcement and Compliance department from Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources

commenced the removal of all the shanties on the drainage setback to stem the incident of flooding.”

The demolition exercise commenced 24 hours after the expiration of the 48-hour vacation notice issued by the government to squatters and owners of illegal structures along the drainage channel.

While issuing the notice, Wahab stated that the channel had been blocked by squatters who live there and property owners who built structures that obstruct the flow of water, which also contributed to the flooding in the area.