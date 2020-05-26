Lagos Govt. demolishes distressed 2-storey building in Ojuelegba 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Lagos State Government has demolished a two-storey building in Ojuelegba area of the state, after ejecting illegal occupants of the building.

It explained that the action followed a distressing call by residents in the area after the balcony of the building collapsed during the early hours of Tuesday.

The General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Engr. Biola Kosegbe revealed that the building, which is empty, had earlier been marked for demolition before it was occupied by illegal squatters numbering about 30.

Kosegbe, who supervised the demolition alongside other emergency responder officials personally led by Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, noted that no fatality was recorded during the operation and the initial collapse.

He noted that other officials present during the exercise include the Special Adviser, Urban Planning, Hon. Ganiyu Adele; the Permanent Secretary, Physical Planning and Urban Development, Arc. Folusho Dipe; the Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, and officials of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA).