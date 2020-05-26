Report on Interest

Lagos Govt. discharges 15 additional coronavirus patients…

Olawale

Makinde orders reconstruction of Ibadan burnt market after…

Olawale

I’m comfortable with Ancelotti’s coaching style-…

Abdullahi Jamiu
NationalNewsProperty

Lagos Govt. demolishes distressed 2-storey building in Ojuelegba 

By Abdullahi Jamiu

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Lagos State Government has demolished a two-storey building in Ojuelegba area of the state, after ejecting illegal occupants of the building.

It explained that the action followed a distressing call by residents in the area after the balcony of the building collapsed during the early hours of Tuesday.

The General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Engr. Biola Kosegbe revealed that the building, which is empty, had earlier been marked for demolition before it was occupied by illegal squatters numbering about 30.

Kosegbe, who supervised the demolition alongside other emergency responder officials personally led by Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, noted that no fatality was recorded during the operation and the initial collapse.

He noted that other officials present during the exercise include the Special Adviser, Urban Planning, Hon. Ganiyu Adele; the Permanent Secretary, Physical Planning and Urban Development, Arc. Folusho Dipe; the Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, and officials of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA).

Abdullahi Jamiu 387 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.