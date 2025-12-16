Lagos Govt. demolishes distress building in Oshodi

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has carried out the partial demolition of a severely distressed residential building in Oshodi-Isolo, following the occupants’ persistent disregard for multiple evacuation notices issued over several months.

Despite repeated efforts to secure voluntary compliance through warnings and follow-up directives spanning nine months, the residents reportedly refused to vacate the premises, prompting the agency to take decisive action to mitigate the escalating risks posed by the building’s deteriorating condition.

The affected building, located at No. 1, Oladele Odusanya Street, off Ademulegun Street, Ireakari Estate, Oshodi-Isolo, was first issued an evacuation notice on March 3, 2025, after a comprehensive structural inspection revealed serious safety hazards. The defects were largely attributed to a burst water pipe that had continuously soaked the main support pillars, progressively weakening the structure’s overall stability.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Adu Ademuyiwa, LASBCA said the prolonged notices were aimed at preventing avoidable loss of lives and property, in line with the state government’s mandate to ensure public safety through proactive and strict building control measures.

The agency explained that the partial demolition was undertaken as a last resort to prevent an imminent collapse, noting that all served notices, alongside a detailed structural assessment report and photographic evidence of the building’s compromised state, were duly documented as proof of compliance with due process.

“With the building’s condition worsening and occupants declining to vacate, the agency had no choice but to carry out a partial demolition to avert imminent danger,” it said.

LASBCA further reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives across the state and urged residents to cooperate fully with safety directives, emphasizing that prompt compliance with evacuation notices is critical to preventing tragedies often associated with building collapses in the state.