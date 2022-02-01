Lagos Govt. declares 10,444 vehicles unfit for roads

The Lagos State Government has declared no fewer than 10,444 vehicles unfit to ply roads after failing the road worthiness test, a new policy introduced by the government to clamp down on rickety vehicles responsible for incessant accidents, loss of lives and property within the state.

Managing traffic congestion caused by several breakdowns of vehicles due to the old process which was no longer sustainable had also poised the introduction of the policy to help reduce the challenges to the barest minimum.

Disclosing the statistics on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, through a statement on Tuesday, disclosed that out of 26,442 that were inspected in January, 15,998 vehicles passed, while 10,444 failed the minimum safety standard tests, adding that some of the failed vehicles had reported for a retest while awaiting others.

Oladeinde affirmed that public transport motorists were not exempted from the new policy regime, noting that some of have had their vehicles already inspected to ensure they are fit to ply the road.

“Vehicle Inspection Officers are also engaging other commercial drivers at various motor parks for vehicle checks to further reduce convergence of vehicles at the inspection test centres,” he said.

He disclosed the state government’s plan to partner with private individuals and companies with vehicle inspection facilities in order to increase the present existing 27 centres spread across the State, with 5 more mobile test centres already on the way.

Oladeinde further urged the citizens of the State, particularly motorists to work in full cooperation with the new policy to further ease traffic flow, and improve safety, adding that seamless transportation system is key to achieving a multi-modal megacity.

As gathered, the Lagos State Government had introduced the ‘No Vehicle Inspection, No Road Worthiness Certificate’ Policy which began in January 2022.

