Lagos Govt. debunks charging fees for hotels, restaurants reopening

The Lagos State Government has refuted claims making rounds that some certain amount are being charged from hotel and restaurant owners before physical verification and certification ahead of the planned reopening.

It explained that the viral nature of the claim and response it had generated among Lagosians, particularly the business community necessitated the clarification in dissuading minds of the citizens.

The Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, said the claims were from unscrupulous elements seeking to paint the efforts of the government in bad light, hence the resort to sharing of the unsubstantial claims.

Mojola through a statement released to newsmen yesterday urged Lagosians, particularly the affected business owners to disregard the claims and resist attempt from any officials seeking for payment as part of requirements for reopening.

He reiterated that the Register to Open exercise as directed by the state government in its efforts to ensure safety of business owners and their customers as part of initiative of gradual easing of lockdown remains free and no payment was required before or after registration.

The Director-General further enjoined members of the public, particularly business owners to report anybody seeking payment for the exercise on the Lagos State Safety Commission contacts 08181002233, 07044228513, and 08113849443.

“The attention of the Lagos State Safety Commission has been drawn to a message making the rounds to the effect that hotel and restaurant owners are required to pay various sums of money to enable them reopen for business.

“We state categorically that the malicious message did not originate from the Safety Commission neither was any person or group of persons authorized to send that message on behalf of the Commission.

“For purpose of clarity, it is again reiterated that the Register to Open exercise is absolutely free. No business owners, including hoteliers, restaurants, club owners etc. should pay to anybody for that purpose,” the statement read.