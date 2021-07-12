Lagos Govt. cuts Mosques, Churches, clubs, others gathering to 50 percent

As part of measures to prevent Coronavirus third wave from spread across Lagos, the State Government has re-introduced COVID-19 restriction orders, limiting the number of persons that could gather at an enclosed space including churches, mosques, clubs, and others, to 50 percent of the total occupancy.

It said that those that would be allowed into their premises must be compelled by management of the premises to use facemasks, ensure social distancing, check their temperatures, provide space for hand-washing and sanitizers use while within their premises.

Announcing government decision, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who announced the restrictions on religious and other mass gatherings across the Lagos after cases of COVID-19 rise, stressed that the current situation required the reactivation of full compliance with all protective protocols already outlined by the State Government.

Sanwo-Olu, while giving an update on the coronavirus spread in the state, said there should be compulsory use of masks in all public places, while also directing social distancing, compulsory temperature checks, provisions for hand-washing, and sanitisers, and a maximum of 50 percent occupancy in enclosed spaces.

While advising religious centres and owners of enclosed public places not to be carried away by the illusion that all activities were back to normal, Sanwo-Olu emphasised that worship centres should be particularly vigilant to prevent contravention from their visitors.

He said: “It is understandable that many are tired and want their old, pre-pandemic lives to return. Unfortunately, we do not have a choice in this regard, and fatigue is not an option. We cannot afford to be tired, frustrated, or distracted. Without the cooperation of the public at large, we stand the risks of losing both lives and livelihood, on a devastating scale.

“The enemy (COVID-19) is formidable and opportunistic. The pandemic will only go as far as we allow it. Having triumphed over the first and second waves, we must now find within ourselves new reserves of energy to quell this emerging third wave before it snowballs out of control.

“Greater vigilance is required at this time in our Churches and Mosques and other places of religious worship. Even as we are pleased that religious houses are now open for worship, after the lengthy closures of 6 2020, we must not allow ourselves to be carried away by the illusion that all is now back to normal. This is especially critical, as Sallah approaches, in a little over a week from now.

“The festivities will no doubt bring people together in large numbers and create conditions that can sadly cause the spread of the Coronavirus. We must not allow this to happen. For this reason, we are mandating full compliance with all protective protocols.

“Compulsory use of masks in all public places, Social distancing, Temperature checks, Provisions for hand-washing and sanitizers, and a maximum of 50 percent occupancy in enclosed spaces.”

