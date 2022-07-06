Lagos Govt. crushes another 600 carts seize owners across metropolis

The Lagos State government through its Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has crushed no fewer than 600 handcarts seized from illegal cart pushers across the State.

The 400 destroyed carts is said to have made the total crushed carts across the metropolis 1000 carta under two months since the clampdown commenced.

The Managing Director, LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, stressed that the seizure and subsequent destruction of the carts clearly demonstrated the position of the Lagos State Government on solid waste management.

Speaking during the exercise on Wednesday, in Lagos, Odumboni said that the agency would continue to enforce the present administration’s zero-tolerance for indiscriminate dumping of waste being perpetuated by cart pushers and that LAWMA would not relent until illegal cart pushers activities are stopped across the state..

The CEO, who was represented by the Executive Director of Finance, LAWMA, Kunle Adebiyi, stated that the continuous crushing exercise would serve as a deterrent to others who are planning to embark on such illegal business in any part of Lagos State.

On his part, the Chief Technical Officer (CTO), LAWMA, Olohunwa Tijani, raised concern over the unrelenting attitude of some residents, who would rather patronise cart pushers than assigned PSP operators.

He lamented that those recalcitrant residents are the ones contributing to the environmental contravention by the illegal business of cart pushers.

“We have allocated PSPs to all nooks and crannies of the State. Presently we have over 400 PSPs deployed to cover all streets and corners of Lagos. But unfortunately, the attitude of some of the people is still one of the areas LAWMA is making efforts to change. The Agency is determined to ensure the unhealthy habit is discouraged. The people must learn to take responsibility for their waste”, he said.

He further urged residents to desist from patronising cart pushers as they had been completely outlawed and that those caught indiscriminately dumping their refuse would be made to face the law.

