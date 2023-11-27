Report on Interest
under logo

BREAKING: Court sentences Funke Akindele, husband to 14-day…

The Guild

Hamilton wins Russian Grand Prix

The Guild

Oyetola bags OAU 2021 education reforms award

The Guild
play youtube,
play youtube,
xvideos,
porn,
porn,
xnxx,
sex việt,
Phim sex,
mp3 download,
Brasil,
mbbg,
Super Mario Bros Number,
American porn,
19 aninhos eima bunda,
Jav hd,
xxxx,
American porn,
naked women,
Free brazzer,
xtube,
buceta,
Cso Criminal Search Bc,
Where Was Converse Founded,
jav Sex,
phim xnxx,
play youtube
play youtube
xvideos
xnxx
xhamster
xvideos
xvideos
xnxx
xxx
sex việt
Phim sex
tiktok download
Brasil
Download Mp3
xtube
porn
phim xnxx
jav
free brezzers video
sex
jav Sex
jav hay
hentai
porn free
free brazzer
pornxnx
American porn
Porn vido vn
phim xnxx
porn videos
Salary Youtuber
download tiktok
Anime xxx
Chinese Sex
Vintage Samsonite Suitcase
tru kait
New Jan 6th Footage
free brazzer
American porn
Panthers Georgia
mp3play
heo69
save tiktok
mc mirella pelada
BusinessTransport

Lagos Govt. crushes 1,500 motorcycles seize after plying restricted routes

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Lagos State Government has crushed over 1,500 apprehended motorcycles popularly called Okada in line with the ban on their operation in the 10 Local Government’s and 15 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) across the state.

As gathered, the motorcycles destruction exercise was to caution other riders to abide by the bank placed on their operations across the affected councils.

Reiterating the Government’s commitment to safety and security of lives and property, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, while supervising the crushing of the motorcycles at the Taskforce yard, Alausa, Ikeja on Monday, stated that the exercise shows that Government is not rescinding its decision to apprehend, impound and crush recalcitrant motorcycles plying the restricted areas.

Osiyemi further emphasized that the regular crushing exercise is to further show Okada operators, riders and passengers alike to stay off the ban areas to avoid 3 years imprisonment if apprehended and prosecuted in line with the Transport Reform Law, (TSRL) 2018.

“The ban on Okada in specified regions is crucial for maintaining order, reducing risks associated with unauthorized motorcycle operation and also improve security.” Osiyemi added.

For avoidance of doubt, the prohibited Local Government Areas include; Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Somolu, Mushin, Apapa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Surulere and Eti-Osa.

The Local Council Development Areas under them which the ban also covers include; Ojodu, Onigbongbo, Lagos Island East, Yaba and Coker Aguda, with others at; Itire-Ikate, Eti-Osa West, Iru Victoria Island, Ikoyi-Obalende, Ikosi-Isheri, Agboyi-Ketu, Isolo, Ejigbo, Bariga and Odi-Olowo.

The Transportation Commissioner urged Okada operators to obey the ban order in the prohibited areas, adding that Okada is not a safe means of commercial transportation and does not fit into the transport policy of the State.

Also present at the crushing exercise are the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transportation, Olawale Musa, and other Officials of the Ministry.

The Guild 10431 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: