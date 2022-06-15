Lagos Govt. creates special squad for motorcycle ban enforcement

The Lagos State Government has created a special squad to work with the police for commercial motorcycles ban enforcement across the listed six Local Governments and nine Local Council Development Areas across the state.

It stated that the Anti-Okada Squad would join the Police to enforce the ban in all parts of the six Local Governments, highways, major roads and bridges across the state which is in line with the Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL), 2018.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, said that the Special Anti-Okada Squad would be reporting directly to the Police, who would also checkmate their activities.

Oladeinde, through a statement signed and released on Wednesday, in Lagos, urged Lagosians to cooperate with the State Government to combat the Okada menace.

The Commissioner stressed that it is the responsibility of the public to report any nefarious activities of the squad to the Ministry of Transportation

According to him, such reports would help the government generate feedback on strategies for the protection of lives and property.

He warned that individuals arrested would be made to face the full wrath of the law in line with the provision of Section 46, sub-section 1, 2 & 3 of the Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL), 2018.

The Commissioner further reiterated that motorcycles impounded would be crushed in the public glare.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Kamar Olowoshago, urged the Anti-Okada personnel to be diligent and honest in the discharge of their duties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

