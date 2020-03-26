Lagos Govt. converts schools to market after coronavirus spreads

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

Hours after closing all non-foodstuff markets and stores in Lagos State, the Government has converted no fewer than 15 public primary and secondary schools to markets in the state.

According to the government, the markets were set up to provide Lagosians access to food supplies during this restriction period in order to prevent panic buying after the directive that all markets and stores trading in non-essential commodities be closed.

Schools identified for food and agricultural markets are – Bishop Aggrey Primary School, Ilasamaja; Ajenifuja Primary School, Ilupeju, Mushin; Papa Ajao Primary School, Ladipo Street, Mushin; Akin Ogun Primary School, Mosan; Meiran Community Primary School, Meiran; and Animashaun Primary School, Ijeshatedo off Omilani Street, Surulere.

Others are Ikeja Primary School, Ikeja; Opebi Primary School, Opebi, Ikeja; Anglican Primary School, Marine Beach, Apapa; St. Jude’s Primary School, Ebute- Metta; St. George’s Boys Primary School, Falomo; Community Grammar School, Adelabu, Surulere; Obele Secondary School, Adelabu, Surulere; Fagba Junior Grammar School, Ifako-Ijaiye; and Stadium High School, Ifako.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Gbolahan Lawal, who disclosed this development on Thursday, stressed that the strategy was part of measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the State.

While assuring that the Ministry of Agriculture, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health, has put in place safety guidelines at each of the temporary food and agricultural markets, Lawal solicited for strict adherence to safety measures by shoppers especially social distancing between visitors to the specified locations.

The Commissioner pointed out that there is no need for panic buying by members of the public since the food and agricultural markets have been put in place to make shopping easy, adding that officials of the Nigeria Police and Neighbourhood Watch will ensure the maintenance of law and order at the various markets.

He, therefore, advised all residents to remain vigilant and observe all the precautionary measures outlined by the State to curb the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic.