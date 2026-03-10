Lagos Govt. completes Alausa multi-agency building 14yrs after launch

The Lagos State Government has completed the long-delayed Multi-Agency Office Complex at Alausa, a major public service infrastructure project initiated by the previous administration 14 years ago to strengthen coordination among government agencies and improve service delivery.

The project, initiated during the administration of former Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola, was designed as a multi-block complex to accommodate several ministries, departments, and agencies, addressing office space constraints and enhancing operational efficiency within the state secretariat.

Located within the government secretariat in Ikeja, the facility includes multiple office blocks, including an eight-storey structure equipped with modern workspaces to support improved administrative coordination and productivity.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during an inspection on Tuesday, noted that the complex was conceived to house multiple agencies under one roof, fostering collaboration and streamlining service delivery.

He added that it provides a modern and conducive environment for civil servants while strengthening efficiency across ministries, departments, and agencies.

The governor said the project is part of his administration’s broader strategy to modernise public infrastructure and build a technology-driven public service.

He also highlighted the nearby Lagos State Geographical Information System (LAGIS/E-GIS) Centre, describing it as a critical facility for managing geographical and land administration services.

“The E-GIS building is a unique, modern facility that meets all our requirements and is a critical part of our strategy to advance administrative solutions and improve public service delivery in Lagos State,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He added that the state government has set a two- to three-week timeline to complete remaining components of the projects ahead of an anticipated presidential visit.

Beyond addressing office space challenges, the governor said the complex will promote closer collaboration among agencies and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to investing in critical infrastructure to strengthen governance, improve working conditions for civil servants, and enhance service delivery for Lagos residents.